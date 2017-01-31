Woman charged in hit-and-run that injured Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy

A 42-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in the Dec. 8 incident on Interstate 185 where a Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy was struck by vehicle that fled the scene afterward.
Kendall Cochran faces hit-and-run and other traffic charges related to the incident that left Deputy Richard Gribbins with a broken leg. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
In a Columbus police report, Gribbins said he was in the woods getting his brother’s dog when he heard a wreck on the I-185 southbound ramp near Williams Road around 9:36 p.m. Dec. 8. He ran to the highway and used a flashlight to direct traffic around the vehicle that was stopped on the side of the highway after hitting the guardrail.
That’s when a sedan came speeding down the ramp. The deputy said he jumped out of the way to avoid getting run over and was clipped on the right leg, just below the knee.
He was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center. He was in and out of the hospital after complications, but he’s now out of the hospital.
“He’s had a lot of complications from that thing,” said John Darr, who was the Muscogee County sheriff at the time of the incident. “He got out and his leg started swelling, so they had to take him back in. I’m not sure all the stuff they did to it, but they had to cut it on the side.”
Cochran’s arrest comes more than a week after 40-year-old Johnson Wade Yarbrough was taken into custody on Jan. 20 as a person-of-interest in the wreck.
Police sent out an alert on Jan. 18 announcing that authorities were searching for Yarbrough, who they said information about the incident as well as a warrant for probation violation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
