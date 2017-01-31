Police: Armed shoplifting suspect fled in new shoes from Walmart

An armed suspected shoplifter was wearing a pair of new shoes from Walmart before a Columbus police officer fired two shots at the man who pointed a pistol at the officer.
Michael Reed, 34, was taken into custody shortly after the noon Thursday encounter with two police officers at 3515 Victory Drive. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime, felony obstruction of a police officer and misdemeanor theft by taking a $20 pair of shoes from the store. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Reed held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on the felony obstruction charge and set bonds totaling more than $65,000 on the other charges.
Police Detective Robert Nicholas said police were called to the store after a man was spotted using a knife to open packages in the men’s department and suspected him of shoplifting a pair of shoes. By the time officers Aaron Hoffa and Richard Baran arrived, the man had moved to the garden center. One officer went to the garden center while the second stayed near the front of the store.
While the man was fleeing to that area, one officer saw something in his left hand but couldn’t identify the object. As officer Hoffas confronted the man near the exit doors, the officer could see the object was a pistol. Hoffa fired two shots at the man after he turned and locked his arms with the gun pointed about 30 feet from the officer but he didn’t fire. Baran was about a foot away from Hoffa when the officer fired shots.
“We can’t find evidence that Reed fired any shots,” Nicholas said.
The shots shattered a glass window in the area. The man continued running west across Benning Drive near Columbus Bank and Trust. Surveillance video from the bank shows that the suspect took off his coat and dropped the gun after he stumbled near some bushes. With both officers pursuing him, the man dropped to the ground as commanded before he was taken into custody.
Reed was taken to Midtown Medical Center where officials determined that he wasn’t shot by police but sustained two abrasions during the chase, Nicholas told the judge. He was later released from the hospital.
At the Public Safety Center, Reed was questioned briefly by police but he didn’t talk much. “I haven’t slept in days,” Nicholas testified of Reed. “I have been under the influence.”
Reed never identified a drug. That’s when Reed said he probably should talk to a lawyer. He was represented by public defender Charles Lykins during the hearing but didn’t testify.
Police said no one else was at the location with Reed.
Comments