Girlfriend charged in Nina Street stabbing: “I am the victim”

A Columbus woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during a Friday dispute on Nina Street told a Recorder’s Court judge that she’s the victim.
Sharnay Moses, 23, was taken into custody after her boyfriend was found on the bathroom floor of their apartment about 9:24 p.m. Moses was charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing. She pleaded not guilty to the charge during a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Officer Emmanuel Rosado said Moses and her boyfriend were both in the kitchen when he indicated that he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with the woman. The two had been living together for two years.
Moses was represented by public defender Charles Lykins. He asked Moses about the dispute inside the apartment. Moses said her boyfriend gave police the wrong name. She said police would have known there have been previous incidents between the couple if they had the correct name.
Moses said she was the one who wanted to break off the relationship with her boyfriend. “This was self defense,” she told Judge Mary Buckner. “I am the victim.”
Rosado said no knife was found at the scene.
After the boyfriend was taken to the Midtown Medical Center, Rosado said the woman asked ,” How bad is it?”
The man sustained a stab wound to his right rib cage area.
Buckner ordered Moses held in the Muscogee County Jail on a $10,000 bond and bound the charge over to Muscogee Superior Court.
