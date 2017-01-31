Lee County sheriff probing death of man with ligature around neck

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 54-year-old Smiths Station man who was found Tuesday in the 400 block of Lee Road 237 with some type of ligature around his neck.
The victim was found after the sheriff’s office was called about 3:45 p.m. CST about a man sustaining an injury and was possibly dead. An Alabama State Trooper was among the first at the scene to find the man.
An initial investigation indicates signs of a struggle inside the home. Deputies also confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the victim was missing from the yard. The vehicle was described as a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica with Alabama plate 43FW 211.
If the vehicle is spotted on the roadway or at a location, you should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the local law enforcement agency.
The death remains under investigation. More details will be available as soon as information becomes available.
