Columbus mother leaves two children unsupervised to buy marijuana, police say

A Columbus woman left her 1-year-old and 7-year-old child unsupervised in a Cusseta Road apartment while she went outside to purchase marijuana, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Felicia Nicole Livingston, the 32-year-old mother, faces two counts of reckless abandonment and one count of possession marijauana. Fredginald Lydale Riggins, 23, and Donald Eugene Shealey, 20, also pleaded not guilty to drug charges related to the Monday afternoon incident.
Agent Ivan Rome with the Metro Narcotics Task Force said he was working part-time security at Avalon Apartments at 3737 Cusseta Road around 5 p.m. Monday when he spotted a drug deal in the parking lot.
Rome said he spotted Shealey speeding in a Saturn with Riggins in the backseat before stopping in the parking lot. He was approaching the vehicle to perform a traffic stop when he allegedly spotted Livingston making a drug deal with Shealey, who was previously convicted of burglary.
He called backup to the scene and continued to approach the vehicle. He said he spotted drugs falling out of Shealey’s hand and Riggins attempting to hide and destroy evidence.
“I could see marijuana falling of his hand,” said Rome, who stated that Riggins stuffed an unknown amount of marijuana under a cushion in the car and tore up clear plastic baggies.
Police removed the men from the vehicle, which police said Shealey was driving with no license or insurance. In the car, they found a loaded 9mm pistol that was reported stolen, a glass device with 4.3 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, according to the agent’s testimony.
Rome said Riggins was covered in a residual amount of marijuana, but they chose not to remove the car seat to search for marijuana.
“He later admitted to stuffing the marijuana under the seat and tampering with evidence,” Rome said of Riggins. “Because of how the car was made, we would probably cause damage to remove that seat.”
Rome said officials were on the scene for about an hour before, Livingston informed them that her two children were upstairs in her apartment unsupervised. Rome believes they were unsupervised for about 15 minutes before he arrived.
Rome said they found 1.6 grams of marijuana in a bag outside of the Saturn where Livingston was seen standing.
All three co-defendants were taken into custody on the scene at 5:10 p.m. Monday. Riggins was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana, while Shealey was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, no proof of insurance, no state drivers license, false information, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug-related objects.
Livingston told the court she met Shealey outside of her apartment to give him money she owed him.
“(Rome) assumed I was purchasing drugs from (Shealey), but the officer searched and did not find any drugs on me,” Livingston testified. “The officers searched me when I got here, and they didn’t find any drugs on me.”
She went on to say that she had never been arrested before Monday afternoon.
“I have no priors, and I’m just trying to go back to work and get home to my children,” Livingston told Judge Julius Hunter.
Livingston was given bonds totaling $2,250, Riggins was given bonds totaling $2,250 and Shealey was was given bonds totaling $20,300.
Hunter ordered the case bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments