SUV that belonged to victim found abandoned in Phenix City

Authorities have recovered the SUV that belonged to a Smiths Station, Ala., man who was found dead Tuesday afternoon with some type of ligature around his neck.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the 2004 Chrysler Pacifica owned by 54-year-old Ricky Brooks was found on a side street late Tuesday in Phenix City by officers. The vehicle was located hours after Brooks was found about 3:45 p.m. CST lying on the floor of his home in the 400 block of Lee Road 237.
A day after Lee County’s second homicide of the year, Jones said investigators don’t have anything clear in the case. “We are looking at several factors,” he said Wednesday. “It doesn’t appear that a robbery is an issue. However, we are keeping all our options open at this point.”
Brooks’ vehicle was taken from the residence after the event resulting in his death, the sheriff said. The vehicle was processed for evidence on Wednesday.
Authorities also are awaiting preliminary results from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery where a postmortem examination was conducted to determine a cause of death. “We are going to let the experts tell us the cause of death,” the sheriff said.
Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 p.m.
As part of the investigation, Jones said the type of ligature is not released. “We are keeping that close to the vest for investigative purposes as to the exact type of item used for the ligature,” he said.
Jones said Brooks lived alone at the home.
Anyone with information or may have seen something in the area should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Coroner’s Office or the Lee County Coroner’s Office secret witness line at 334-745-8686.
