Eufaula woman faces more charges in crash that injured 10-year-old boy

Holly M. Moulton of Eufaula, Ala., is now facing a charge of first-degree assault in a crash that severely injured a 10-year-old boy.
According to a Eufaula police report, Moulton is also charged with driving under the influence. She is being held in the Eufaula City Jail.
Police say Moulton was driving a blue 2015 Dodge 1500 pickup that was traveling south on Eufaula Avenue around 5:57 p.m. Monday. The truck hit a pedestrian just south of the Highway 30 intersection in front of the Hobo Pantry Store.
The boy is at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., with potentially life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
