Troup County deputy taken to hospital after vehicle struck during pursuit

A deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was taken to the hospital after his vehicle was struck during a pursuit.
According to an official report, Chief Deputy Jon Whitney was evaluated at West Georgia Medical Center and released.
The Hogansville Police Department was pursuing a vehicle just after 9:40 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 85 southbound that had fled from a traffic stop.
During the pursuit, Troup County deputies deployed stop sticks. The car drove in the median and struck a vehicle that was stationary and occupied by Chief Deputy Whitney.
Three black males have been arrested and will be charged with various crimes by Hogansville police and the Georgia State Patrol, according to a news release.
No additional details were available.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments