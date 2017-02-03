Trial delayed for man beaten before fatal shooting

The trial of a Columbus man who claims incessant bullying drove him to homicide has been delayed as his defense attorney tries to find witnesses to corroborate his story.
Jerry Wayne “Scarface” Merritt is on trial for murder for fatally shooting Anthony Wayne “Red” Taylor at the Pure gas station on Columbus’ Fort Benning Road on June 6, 2014, just hours after Taylor beat him over the head with a metal pipe inside the business.
Merritt claims the beating was emblematic of the repeated abuse he took from Taylor until he could take no more.
On Friday, defense attorney Jennifer Curry told Judge Arthur Smith III that two witnesses crucial to Merritt’s case did not respond to court summons, and she asked that they be compelled to appear.
Smith agreed, and recessed court until 10 a.m. Monday.
Prosecutors have presented evidence that Merritt sought vengeance for his 1:30 a.m. beating, and that’s why he later returned with a revolver.
He was standing outside the business at 9:10 a.m. when Taylor came back. Taylor saw Merritt and ran, and Merritt chased him around the gas station, firing the .32-caliber revolver until a bullet hit Taylor in the back, puncturing his heart and lung.
When Taylor collapsed at the corner of Trask Drive and Fort Benning Road, Merritt walked up to him and kept pulling the trigger on the empty gun that just clicked, witnesses said.
Among the evidence jurors saw Thursday was video from a store security camera. It showed Merritt inside the store with what police called “a stick” — prosecutor Wesley Lambertus said it was a table leg – when Taylor rushed in with a pipe and bashed him over the head, causing Merritt to fall to the floor.
Merritt appeared to recover, however, and chased Taylor out of the building.
Store security cameras also captured footage of Merritt chasing Taylor hours later, right before the shooting.
Taylor, 44, might have died at the scene had Army soldiers not stopped to revive him. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.
Merritt, 50, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit a crime. Lambertus has filed notice he’ll ask for a sentence of life without parole, if Merritt’s found guilty, because of previous felony convictions.
Merritt was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property on May 9, 1986, in Forrest County, Miss., and he was convicted of robbery on April 30, 1992, in Bexar County, Texas, Lambertus said.
