Trial delayed for man beaten before fatal shooting

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son Pause

1:29 Carver High's Jawon Pass - National Signing Day

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

3:55 Ryland Harrelson of TSYS addresses the Health Means Business forum

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:06 Oxbow Meadows uses old Christmas trees to rebuild fish habitats

0:59 Jawon Pass discusses sticking with Louisville