Trucker faces homicide by vehicle charge in student’s death on Macon Road

A week after Cindy Huynh of Buena Vista, Ga., was killed in a collision on Macon Road, Columbus police have charged trucker George Hooks with homicide by vehicle in connection with the Jan. 26 crash.
Hooks, 61, of Columbus was taken into custody Thursday and also charged with one count of making an improper left turn in the 1:14 p.m. crash at the intersection of Lynch Road in Midland. Hooks was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
In a report, police said Hooks was traveling westbound in a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer on Macon Road when he failed to yield to an eastbound 2009 Yamaha FZ6R motorcycle driven by Huynh. As the truck attempted a left turn onto Technology Parkway, Huynh’s motorcycle struck the rear end of the trailer.
Huynh of Buena Vista, Ga. was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 1:55 p.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. .
Huynh was a student at Columbus State University. She was on her way home when the collision occurred.
The posted speed limit in the area is 55 mph.
Hooks wasn’t injured in the collision.
Comments