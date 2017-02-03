Officers pull four bags of marijuana from suspect’s butt

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son Pause

1:30 School community bands together to bring aid to storm-ravaged Albany

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

4:20 Columbus High soccer players thank their families, friends and coaches during signing day

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:11 Columbus High soccer players comment on their university selections

2:06 Oxbow Meadows uses old Christmas trees to rebuild fish habitats

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition