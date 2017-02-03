Officers pull four bags of marijuana from suspect’s butt

Columbus police thought they had seized all the marijuana from Nathaniel English until they got him to the Muscogee County Jail.
That's when officers found four small plastic bags of marijuana in English's butt. All told, English was charged with possessing 27 small bags of marijuana weighing almost 22 grams. He was charged with felony possession of marijuana, crossing the guard line at the jail with drugs, possession of drug related objects, driving while his license was revoked or suspended and having no state tag.
English, 29, pleaded not guilty to the seized pot and other charges during a Friday Recorder's Court hearing. Judge Mary Buckner ordered him held on bonds totaling more than $10,000 and bound all the charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Patrolman Jacob Siter said he and another officer were on Terminal Court when they spotted a 2000 Saturn with a tarnished paper tag. English was taken into custody after a check revealed his license was suspended and the vehicle was last registered in 2015.
English told the officer that he swallowed a marijuana cigarette while they checked his vehicle information. Officers found 23 small plastic bags of marijuana in English's pockets and $416 in cash.
English was represented by public defender Charles Lykins who asked police if the suspect indicated that he had four more bags when he was searched. “The four hidden in his rear end were a total surprise,” Siter said.
English tried to set the record straight on the total haul during his testimony. “It was 28 bags,” he said.
