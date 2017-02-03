Police foot chase ends with two burglary suspects nabbed in Auburn

A police foot chase ended Thursday with the arrest of two burglary suspects in Auburn, Ala., police said.
The suspects were identified as Travis Demond Vickerstaff, 20, and Melike Deshawn Philpot, 19, both of Auburn. Each is charged with one count burglary third degree and fleeing and attempting to elude police. Both were taken to the Lee County Jail where Vickerstaff is held on a $7,500 bond and Philpot has a $6,000 bond.
The arrests stem from a 1:30 p.m. CST call to Auburn Police Division about a burglary in progress in the 200 block of E. Drake Avenue. Police were given descriptions of two men seen forcing entry into the back door of a residence. Two men matching that description fled from the scene on foot as officers arrived.
Police pursued the suspects briefly before they were taken into custody without serious injury. Vickerstaff faces additional charges of resisting arrest and assault third degree.
An investigation revealed that no property was taken from the residence where both suspects were found.
