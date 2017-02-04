Seale man dies after collision on Interstate 185

A Seale, Ala., man died late Friday after his vehicle was struck from the rear on Interstate 185 south of the Buena Vista Road exit, authorities said.
James Paige, 58, was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley. His body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Paige sustained visible injuries after his southbound vehicle was struck in the rear. He was able to step from his vehicle after the crash and talk to public safety personnel.
“He got out of the car and started into cardiac arrest,” Worley said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
