Correctional officer for Rutledge State Prison accused of child molestation

A correctional officer at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus was ordered held without bond Friday after he was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl.
Antonio Lewis, 46, of Columbus faces one count each of child molestation and aggravated child molestation. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a Friday appearance in Recorder’s Court .
He was represented by Alfonza Whitaker who waived his hearing. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Lewis held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on aggravated child molestation and bound the case over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Ron O’Neal of the Special Victims Unit told the judge that the teen was at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center in Midland when she told authorities about abuse. The charges stem from that investigation.
