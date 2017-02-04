Man gets reckless conduct charge after running over wife’s foot

More than 10 months after he was accused of running over his wife’s foot at Family Dollar, Michael Jerome Akers was arrested Friday in Carrollton , Ga.
Akers, 36, is charged with one count each of reckless conduct, failure to report an accident, hit and run and driving while his license was suspended or revoked. Police said Akers fled from the 2301 Cusseta Road store in Columbus after a dispute with his wife on March 18, 2016.
The victim told police that she was talking to Akers from the passenger’s side of his Toyota Corolla about 7:28 p.m. The car backed up quickly in the parking lot and ran over the woman’s foot.
The woman wasn’t admitted to the hospital for the injury but was checked out by emergency medical personnel at the scene.
Comments