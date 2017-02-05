Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 for cocaine, marijuana

A traffic stop ended with patrol officers in Eufuala, Ala., arresting two people and charging them with drug possession.
According to a police report, arrested were 24-year-old Jabori Henderson and 26-year old Dennise White.
A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped in the Dale Road area by Eufaula patrol officers Friday morning.
Police say 24 grams of marijuana, 16.25 grams of crack cocaine, an assortment of controlled pills and $2,263 in cash were found.
Police say Henderson got out of the car and tried to escape on foot but was caught after a brief pursuit.
White was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana 1st degree
Henderson was charged with unlawful ossession of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st degree, and attempting to elude.
