Police investigating armed robbery Monday at American Tax Service

Police in LaGrange, Ga., are seeking a man who robbed American Tax Service Monday.
According to an official report, police got a call about 10:08 a.m.
Officers responded to the business on Greenwood Street where witnesses said a black male with a mask over his face entered the business with a large framed revolver and demanded money.
An employee told the man that no money is kept at the business and he fled the scene through the front door..
The man was described as having a slender build. He was wearing blue sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt with a hood.
It was estimated that he was about 40 years old.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
