Police: Witness heard ‘This is my hood!’ before Columbus apartment shooting

A dispute led to shooting Sunday night at an apartment in the 400 block of Canty Place, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The victim was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center with a gunshot wound the right foot. He was treated and released following the 9:20 p.m. incident.
An officer was called to the scene around 9:27 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting. When he arrived on the scene, he spotted a man limping out of an apartment.
The victim told police he was walking down the street when he noticed two people arguing. He said someone started to shoot and the bullet struck him in the foot, but he had nothing to do with the people arguing.
The responding officer also spoke to a woman who lives at the same apartment complex. She reported seeing about four or five people fighting across the street between Building 103 and 104.
She heard one gunshot and saw the shooter, who she said ran toward Cusseta Road repeatedly yelled, “This is my hood!” She said he wore a white t-shirt, but she wasn’t able to provide a detailed description.
Officials found one .45 caliber shell casing in the dirt between the Building 103 and 104.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments