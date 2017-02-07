Lawmaker shot behind Columbus adult cinema cooperating with police

A Georgia lawmaker shot behind a Columbus adult cinema nearly two weeks ago is fully cooperating with police, his attorney said.
Rep. Gerald Green, R-Cuthbert, met with Columbus police detectives Thursday morning in the Public Safety Building and met again with them over the weekend to look at photo lineups, said Maj. Gil Slouchick.
A search warrant has been issued, Slouchick said, but there have been no arrests.
Early television reports indicated that Greene was not cooperating with Columbus police in its investigation and did not intend to press charges. Slouchick said that is not the case.
“When we first talked to him, he had just been shot and was medicated,” Slouchick said. “He has met with us twice since then.”
Brian Robinson, a communications consultant hired by Greene, supported what Slouchick said.
“We want to be clear, Rep. Greene wants the shooter to be prosecuted should he be caught,” Robinson said.
Columbus attorney Neal Callahan, who Greene has also hired, was present in Thursday’s police interview.
“There has been the impression that he was not cooperating with police,” Callahan said Tuesday morning. “He is fully cooperating with this investigation.”
Early reports indicated that Greene was shot during a robbery on Jan. 26 at a Victory Drive convenience store where he had stopped for gas. But police reports indicate that the shooting happened in the parking lot behind the Foxes Cinema, an adult video and novelties shop tucked between two Victory Drive strip clubs.
Police reports of the incident list the address at which it occurred as 3009 Victory Drive, which is the address of the Foxes Cinema. But police responded to the 30th Avenue Liquor Store at 3001 Victory Drive, where Greene had fled to escape the gunman, he told police.
Greene was taken by ambulance to Midtown Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Greene was reportedly carrying several thousand dollars for storm victims in his south Georgia district at the time of the shooting, The Associated Press reported. He told police none of the relief funds were taken.
The lawmaker from Cuthbert has served in the House for 33 years, representing House District 151. The district covers parts of Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell, Webster and part of Dougherty County.
After missing four legislative days last week, Greene returned to work at the state Capitol this week. He was in his Atlanta office on Monday and present for the House session today, Robinson said.
Staff writer Mike Owen contributed to this report.
