Attempted murder suspect surrenders after standoff in Phenix City

A man wanted on multiple felony charges has surrendered to Phenix City police after a 20-minute standoff Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Steve Nolin with the Phenix City Police Department’s Investigation Division said authorities arrived at Central Highland Apartment Homes at 22nd Avenue to serve several outstanding warrants for David Lee Hicks.
“He’s got family that lives up in this area,” Nolin said. “We believe that’s who he was staying with at this time.”
Investigators spotted the suspect on the scene and attempted an arrest.
Police said Lee ran into Apartment C16 and barricaded himself in the home with a 5-year-old and a woman. He surrendered to authorities after about 20 minutes.
“We were able to speak with him and got him to release the child,” Nolin said. “Shortly thereafter, he gave up peacefully and we got him in custody.”
Authorities said Lee was wanted on several outstanding warrants including aggravated carjacking and aggravated assault with the intent to kill.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments