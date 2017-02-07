Columbus teen charged with murder in 5 Corners Lotto shooting

An 18-year-old was charged in the Nov. 6 shooting 5 Corner’s Lotto shooting that killed Vastal Patel and wounded his father, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Dominique Collins was taken into custody on murder and aggravated assault warrants at 10:17 a.m. Monday at the Webster County Detention Center in Dixon, Ky. He extradited to Columbus, where he is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
According to 101.3 FM WMSK’s website, he was arrested by members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office after law enforcement in Columbus informed them about the murder suspect.
Columbus police were called to the 5 Corner’s Lotto around 9:53 p.m. Nov. 6 to investigate a shooting. Officers on the scene at 1231 Linwood Blvd found 23-year-old Patel and his 56-year-old father suffering from gunshot wounds.
Patel, who was employed at the 5 Coroners Lotto, and his father, who owns the business, were transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center. Patel was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:15 p.m. that night, but his father was treated and released.
Authorities believe that the shooting was an apparent robbery in which the victims were approached by three gunmen. They were described as black men who were about 5 feet, 8 inches tall wearing masks and gloves, according to police.
Police believe one or more of the suspect were seen in what they believe to be a GMC Yukon Denali XL.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.
Staff reporter Ben Wright contributed to this report.
