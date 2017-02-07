Prosecutor: ‘I am not coming home’ killer said before shooting

“I love you. I miss you, but I am not coming home.”
That’s the last thing Jerry Wayne Merritt told his sister before he fatally shot Anthony Wayne Taylor on June 6, 2014, outside the Pure Gas Station at 1538 Fort Benning Road in Columbus, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday.
Merritt’s sister was dropping him off at the station hours after Taylor hit Merritt with a metal pipe there 7½ hours earlier. The brother and sister had been out hunting for Taylor, but had not found him.
With a .32-caliber revolver in his pocket, Merritt waited there until Taylor showed up shortly after 9 a.m. As Taylor approached the door to the store, Merritt pulled the gun out. Taylor ran, and Merritt chased him, firing until the five-shot gun was empty.
A bullet hit Taylor in the back, puncturing his heart and lung. As he lay dying on the ground, Merritt walked up to him and pulled the trigger some more, the empty gun clicking.
Taylor died at the hospital. Merritt initially fled the scene, but later returned to surrender to police.
What he told his sister that morning was evidence of his intent to kill Taylor in retribution for the earlier beating, Assistant District Attorney Wesley Lambertus told jurors during his closing argument.
And that was not all, Lambertus said. A witness who knew Merritt testified that before the shooting, Merritt told him he was not going to take another beating from Taylor.
“He said he done whipped him for the last time,” the witness said Merritt told him, referring to Taylor. “He wasn’t going to whip him no more. … He seemed like he was real mad about it.”
Taken to police headquarters for question, Merritt told detectives much the same thing.
“It’s all about respect,” he said of Taylor’s bullying him.
So Merritt planned to kill Taylor, obtaining a gun and waiting to ambush the unarmed victim, and that constitutes murder with malice aforethought, Lambertus told the jury. “For 7½ hours that malice festered in his mind,” the prosecutor said.
Merritt could not have acted in self-defense, as defined by Georgia law, because he faced no imminent threat as Taylor approached him outside the store, Lambertus said: Taylor turned and ran, and instead of letting him go, Merritt chased him down with a gun.
Defense attorney Jennifer Curry countered that Taylor so incessantly bullied Merritt that the defendant felt he had to kill Taylor to protect himself.
“There’s only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts,” she told jurors.
She recounted testimony that Taylor severely beat Merritt once before the pipe attack, and regularly subjected him to other abuse.
Merritt at the time was skinny and weak, still recovering from stomach surgery, she said. Taylor’s driver’s license showed he was 6-foot-4 and weighed 285 pounds, Curry said, though the medical examiner who performed the autopsy put him at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds.
During his police interview, Merritt showed officers earlier injuries Taylor had caused, she said, some fresh and some healing. Beside a split scalp from getting hit with the pipe, Merritt had scrapes, cuts and bruises from other scuffles, she said.
Merritt was left defenseless because of his physical condition, she said: “Jerry Merritt didn’t get a single lick in, not one time.”
He never reported those incidents to police because he didn’t want to be labeled a “snitch” and thought calling the police would be futile, Curry said: “He knew law enforcement wasn’t going to help him.”
Investigators said police knew about Taylor’s beating Merritt with a pipe only because Taylor raised it so high he broke an overhead light before striking Merritt. The store called police to report the damage.
Curry told jurors Merritt still felt threatened when Taylor later approached him outside the store. “In Mr. Merritt’s mind, he’s walking toward him,” she said of Taylor. That spurred Merritt to act in self-defense, she said.
Merritt, 50, is charged with malice or intentional murder, felony murder for killing Taylor while committing the felony of aggravated assault, aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit a crime.
If convicted, he faces life in prison without parole, because he has previous felonies on his criminal record.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
