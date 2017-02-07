Update: Three charged in deadly shooting at 5 Corner Lotto; two in custody

Three young men have been charged in connection with the Nov. 6 fatal shooting at 5 Corner Lotto, Columbus police said late Tuesday.
They are identified as Dominique Collins, 18, Jalontaye Clay Cleveland, 18, both of Columbus, and Courtney Williams, 26, of Stewart County, Ga., Police Lt. Greg Touchberry said in a release. Collins and Cleveland are in custody while Williams is still sought on a murder charge.
Dominique Collins was taken into custody on murder and aggravated assault warrants at 10:17 a.m. Monday at the Webster County Detention Center in Dixon, Ky. He was extradited to Columbus, where he is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond for a 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
According to WMSK’s website, Collins was arrested by members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office after law enforcement in Columbus gave them information on the murder suspect.
Cleveland is held in the jail for a 9 a.m. Friday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the 5 Corner Lotto around 9:53 p.m. Nov. 6 to investigate a shooting. Officers on the scene at 1231 Linwood Blvd. found 23-year-old Vastal Patel and his 56-year-old father suffering from gunshot wounds.
Patel, who was employed at the 5 Corner Lotto, and his father, who owns the business, were transported to Midtown Medical Center. Patel was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:15 p.m. His father was treated and later released.
Authorities believe the shooting was an apparent robbery in which the victims were approached by three gunmen. They were described as black men who were about 5 feet 8 inches tall wearing masks and gloves, according to police.
Police believe one or more of the suspects were seen in what they believe to be a GMC Yukon Denali XL.
Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Sgt. Anthony Locey at 706-225-4291 or the 911 center.
Staff reporter Ben Wright contributed to this report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
