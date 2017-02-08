Crime

February 8, 2017 10:56 AM

Man robs Dollar General in Opelika

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Opelika police are looking for a man who robbed the Dollar General at 3706 Pepperell Parkway Tuesday.

Police say the man is described as a black male wearing a black toboggan, dark brown jacket, black pants and a pair of brown work boots.

He entered the store and made a small purchase, police said. When the clerk opened the cash drawer, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, but not before a security camera captured the accompanying image of him.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You can also calle the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 and remain anonymous.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

