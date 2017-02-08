Crime

February 8, 2017 12:22 PM

Murder verdict reached in 2014 shooting at Fort Benning Road gas station

By Tim Chitwood

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

A jury Wednesday found Jerry Wayne Merritt guilty of malice murder for the 2014 fatal shooting at the Pure gas station on Columbus’ Fort Benning Road.

Meritt was also found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a felony.

Merritt, 50, shot Anthony Wayne Taylor in the back with a silver revolver about 9 a.m. on June 6, 2014, before the wounded man collapsed crossed the street. Authorities rushed Taylor to the hospital, where the 44-year-old man died about an hour later.

Attorney Jennifer Curry has said Merritt feared for his safety after Taylor repeatedly bullied him, at one point beating Merritt over the head with a metal pipe. Curry said he developed a “battered persons syndrome” for Taylor’s incessant bullying, and finally decided he had to shoot Taylor to defend himself.

Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle

