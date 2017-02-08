Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy honored for pulling man from SUV in creek

Cpl. David Lang of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was recognized Wednesday for rescuing a 67-year-old man after his SUV plunged into a creek Dec. 13 along Whitesville Road.
As part of the First Friday Hero program at Columbus Regional Health, the nine-year veteran was presented a certificate of appreciation and a huge poster during a 1:30 p.m. program at the Muscogee County Jail. The poster bearing his image will appear on the walls at all Columbus Regional facilities in the city.
“It feels great to be recognized,” Lang said. “ I didn’t ask for this but it’s good to see the positive side of law enforcement. I am able to give back to the community.”
Joel Ames, director of marketing and communication at Columbus Regional Health, said the hero program gives the hospital a chance to recognized first responders from across the board. “We want to thank Cpl. Lang for what he did,” Ames said.
Emergency personnel were called to Whitesville Road and Maple Brook Drive about 6:06 p.m. after a 1999 Ford Expedition slid sideways down an embankment into the creek. Lane was driving north on the road when he stopped after noticing a group standing on the roadside.
Lang grabbed a hammer from a bystander and smashed the rear passenger window . The driver was seated upside down with is head and shoulders submerged in about 3 feet of water. Lang then shattered the driver’s side window, grabbed the man by his shirt and shoulder and pulled the man out of the water.
Witnesses helped pull the man through the passenger door and positioned him near a flat area to perform CPR.
With a head injury on the right side of his head and several cuts, Ralph Valdespino survived nearly two weeks after the crash. He died on Dec. 26 of complications from the wreck at Midtown Medical Center.
Ames said many of the events reviewed by a committee for hero consideration are life saving. “They are certainly all life changing events for those impacted,” he said.
Lang said law enforcement is definitely his career. His father served 33 years with the fire department and also an uncle. “Public service kind of just runs in the family,” he said.
Lang was joined at the recognition by wife, Kristy, 3-year-old son Wyatt and 5-year-old daughter Harlynn.
Comments