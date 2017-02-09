Vehicle homicide charge filed in fatal Interstate 185 collision

A Columbus man who was already facing charges in the Feb. 3 collision on Interstate 185 was in Recorder’s Court on Thursday to face more serious charges.
Daniel Anthony Dottle, 29, was charged initially with driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions and driving in the improper lane shortly after the 10:22 p.m. crash south of Buena Vista Road exit. After a further police investigation, he was taken into custody at his home on Tuesday morning and charged with felony homicide by vehicle first degree, reckless driving and speeding.
Dottle pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling more than $50,650. The charges were bound over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Dottle is accused in the death of James C. Paige, a Fort Mitchell, Ala., resident, who was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.
Muscogee Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said Paige sustained visible injuries after his southbound pickup was struck in the rear but was able to step from the vehicle after the crash and talk briefly to public safety personnel. At the scene, Paige was stricken by cardiac arrest.
A 46-year-old male passenger in the pickup also was treated at the hospital.
Police said Paige had just passed the Buena Vista Road exit when the 2004 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving was struck from the rear by Dottle’s 2011 Nissan Altima. The impact pushed the pickup against the center concrete median.
A witness told police Dottle’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it spun around and bounced off the median. The Altima then struck the pickup truck traveling south in the center lane.
Latrice Rice, Paige’s daughter, said her father had been working for Smith Gray Electric in Pine Mountain when he returned to Columbus with a coworker in the pickup. “He was taking him home,” Rice said. “They had just got off the job.”
Rice said she had talked to her father about a month ago. The funeral is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Cool Springs Baptist Church in Pittsview, Ala.
Columbus Police Sgt. Fred Carnes said no additional charges are expected to be filed in connection with the collision.
Comments