Crime

February 9, 2017 5:21 PM

Police: LaGrange College student used social media to sell pot, ‘happy hour’

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 20-year-old LaGrange College student has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

According to a police report, 20-year-old Shavandra M. Thompson was arrested Thursday morning at Candler Residence Hall on the school campus.

Police had been notified by a college staff member that Thompson was advertising on social media that she was selling marijuana including a daily “happy hour.” She offered discounted specials to purchase from her dorm room.

Police say a search warrant was executed and an amount of marijuana packaged for resale and other items associated with the sale of marijuana were found.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos