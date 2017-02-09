Police: LaGrange College student used social media to sell pot, ‘happy hour’

A 20-year-old LaGrange College student has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
According to a police report, 20-year-old Shavandra M. Thompson was arrested Thursday morning at Candler Residence Hall on the school campus.
Police had been notified by a college staff member that Thompson was advertising on social media that she was selling marijuana including a daily “happy hour.” She offered discounted specials to purchase from her dorm room.
Police say a search warrant was executed and an amount of marijuana packaged for resale and other items associated with the sale of marijuana were found.
