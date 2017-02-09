Crime

February 9, 2017 6:02 PM

Police searching for person who robbed Columbus Civic Center ATM

By Larry Gierer

Police are searching for the person who broke into the Columbus Civic Center on Feb. 1 and robbed the ATM.

According to Columbus police, the crime occurred around 2:20 a.m.

The person entered through a rear upper concourse door.

The thief used a pry bar to apply pressure to the door glass causing it to shatter.

The subject then broke open the ATM and removed the cash box.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4343.

