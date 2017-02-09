Man, woman charged with trafficking in black tar heroin

A man and woman were charged with trafficking in black tar heroin and other illegal drugs Wednesday after police were called to the Days Inn on Macon Road.
The suspects were identified as Carley Owsiak, 32, and Jacob Witherspoon, 25, both of Columbus. Each is also charged with one count of possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs and drug related objects, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and violation of Georgia Firearm and Weapon Act. Both are held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Police were called to the 3452 Macon Road hotel to check on a drug overdose about 8:42 p.m. At the scene, officers noticed marijuana on the counter in Room 507. Other drugs included 11.7 grams of meth, 4 grams of black tar heroin and 23 unknown pills. The seized drugs were valued at $3,082 on the street.
Black tar heroin gets its name from the brown or dark black color on the street. It’s predominantly from Mexico but is processed in other regions in Latin America, Southeast and Southwest Asia. Its color is different from the white or brown heroin because of the way its processed.
