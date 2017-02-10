Columbus police officer-involved shooting heads to grand jury

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy Pause

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:51 "We knew that they were in a wreck but we did not know that Christian was dead."

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:03 Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting