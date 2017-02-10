Columbus police officer-involved shooting heads to grand jury

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has completed its investigation into a Phenix City shooting by an on-duty Columbus police officer that left a 17-year-old suspect dead and two teenagers wounded, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis said Friday.
Christian Andrew Redwine was shot to death Nov. 6 around 4:30 a.m. on Riverchase Drive. He had led authorities on a lengthy chase that started in Columbus before ending when he wrecked a vehicle that was reported stolen. In the aftermath of the crash, Columbus Police Officer 1st Class Allan Brown fired multiple shots into the vehicle, killing Redwine and injuring Hannah Wuenschel and Hunter Tillis, both passengers.
Davis met with Tony Green, an investigator from the ALEA, Friday morning at the Russell County Judicial Center. They went over the investigation and the physical and forensic evidence, Davis said. The district attorney plans to present the case to the Russell County grand jury in May.
“In Alabama, every officer-involved shooting is presented to the grand jury,” Davis said. “There is nothing unusual about that. You cannot surmise anything out of that, other than it is protocol.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency would not comment on the investigation, only saying it had turned it over to the district attorney.
Davis declined to go into details of the investigation’s findings.
“I am not going to get into the evidence, other than to say that it was a pursuit that began in Georgia based on a stolen car,” he said. “It continued into Alabama with the vehicle pursued by law enforcement. The driver lost control of the vehicle and shots were fired. Mr. Redwine, the driver of the stolen vehicle, was killed and two other occupants of the vehicle were wounded.”
Multiple shots were fired and the only shooter was Columbus Police Officer 1st Class Allan Brown, Davis said.
Brown remains on administrative assignment working in the Public Safety Building, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said. Brown will remain on that status until the Alabama grand jury reports its findings, Boren said.
Redwine was living at his grandmother’s house on Cherokee Avenue. Freddy Levins, a car salesman who also helped raise Redwine, shares the home with Redwine’s grandmother, Nancy Sorrells.
After Sorrells and Levins went to bed on Saturday night, a key to a silver Pontiac G-6 was taken from a bag belonging to Levins, Sorrells said. About 3:30 a.m., Levins woke up, saw the car was missing and called Columbus police, according to Sorrells.
The report of that car as stolen triggered the chase.
Redwine had been in legal trouble prior to the shooting. He was released on his own recognizance less than a week before the fatal shooting on a burglary charge, according to court records. He had pleaded guilty in August 2016 in Muscogee County Superior Court to theft by taking of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three years with 12 months to serve upon completion of a rehabilitation program at the Probation Day Reporting Center, according to court records. Redwine also pleaded guilty to a financial transaction fraud charge at the same time as the theft by taking charge, according to court records.
