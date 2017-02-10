One shot in reckless conduct incident at Holly Hills Apartment in Columbus

An individual was shot Wednesday night in a reckless conduct incident at Holly Hills Apartments, according to a report from the Columbus Police Department.
The victim is unsatisfactory condition at Columbus Midtown Medical as of Friday afternoon, Columbus Regional Spokeswoman Jessica Word confirmed.
Officials said they were called to Holly Hills Apartments at 243 Oakley Drive around 8:21 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that an individual was shot.
Officials described the incident as reckless conduct with a weapon and possession of stolen property. The report made Wednesday night indicates that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
