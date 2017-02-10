Former soldier says PTSD service dog’s death was nothing short of ‘murder’

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court Pause

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

4:52 Officials release all to 911 from liquor store relating to shooting of Georgia lawmaker

1:20 Thespians learn stage craft and life lessons through stilt walking