Man found dead on sidewalk after gunshots fired at Columbus apartment complex

A 28-year-old Columbus man died Friday after he was gunned down near an apartment complex on Conner Road, residents said.
The victim was identified as Eric Parker, who was pronounced dead of multiple gunshots at 1:22 p.m. in the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Parker’s body will be sent to the crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
A 51-year-old woman said police were called to the 4870 Conner Road complex after about four gunshots were fired.
“You could tell it was close by,” said the woman, who moved in the area seven months ago but didn’t want to be identified. “It’s been a good environment here. This is something strange.”
Another resident who was in her apartment said she ran outside after the shooting and found Parker on the sidewalk near an apartment. She took the pulse of the wounded man but found none.
“I seen blood come out of his mouth,” the woman said.
In the parking lot about 25-30 feet away, a black Honda had what what appeared to be fresh gunshots on the right rear panel near the passenger door.
Police sealed off the area with bright yellow tape and placed cones near the car and into the street.
Bryan said Parker’s death is the fourth homicide since the beginning of the year. The total includes the Sunday morning death of Christopher Warden, 31. Witnesses said he entered an apartment thinking it was the apartment where his wife had gone to pick up her daughter. An armed woman fired a fatal shot at Warden after he broke a window and entered the apartment.
No charges have been filed in connection with that shooting.
