Phenix City man accused of robbing Bizzy Bee gas station

A Phenix City man was taken into custody Friday, about 30 minutes after the Griggs Inc./Bizzy Bee Service Station was robbed at the corner of Lee Road 240 and Lee Road 236, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anthony Dion Williams, 28, was taken into custody at 1:30 p.m. CST near 13th Street after a brief foot chase in Phenix City. He was charged with two counts of robbery first degree and one count of persons forbidden to carry a pistol and held in the Lee County Detention Facility on $210,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office was called about 12:58 p.m. CST about an armed robbery at the service station. Authorities also were told the gunman robbed a person using the ATM at the business.
Both victims of the robbery said a man armed with a silver handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. The man ran and jumped into a tan Lincoln Town Car and sped toward Phenix City. Witnesses followed the suspect while calling law enforcement with their location.
The chase ended in Phenix City after an officer took Williams into custody without incident.
Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-334-749-5651.
Comments