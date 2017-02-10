Police charge three after gunshots fired at man on Walker Street

More than a dozen shots were fired at a home on Walker Street early Thursday but police charged the victim and two guests after guns and marijuana were found inside the home, police said Friday during a Recorder’s Court hearing.
Gerald Luckey, 23, Anthony Jones, 21, and Darius Kimbrough, 23, were charged after a gunman fired shots in the 3000 block of Walker Street. Each was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of crime and possessing a drug-related object. Luckey also was charged with theft by receiving stolen property after a gun at the home was reported stolen.
Judge Mary Buckner set bonds for Jones and Kimbrough at more than $10,250 and no bond for Luckey. They are held in the Muscogee County Jail and all charges were bound over to Muscogee Superior Court. Represented by public defender Charles Lykins, the three pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Police officer Collin Brooks said officers entered the home after a report of a shooting. They found a blood trail to a kitchen window and found a Glock pistol outside. While searching the rest of the house, officers saw marijuana in plain view and more than 9 ounces in a jar. Officers also seized three pistols and an H&K assault rifle with a silencer.
During an investigation, police said the three men were inside when a man knocked on the door. After Luckey answered the door, the visitor pulled a gun and opened fire. Luckey, who was shot in the hand, was armed with a pistol as he ran to the kitchen and jumped through the window. A bloodied pistol was found near the window.
Brooks said 14 to 16 shots were fired . Shell casings from a rifle were found on the street. Shots from a 9mm were found in the house.
Police said the marijuana was valued at $2,600. “No one owned up to the contraband,” Brooks said.
Jones told police that he was just visiting to deliver some food before the gunfire. A silver vehicle was seen leaving the scene,
Luckey was treated at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus and released after the shooting.
