High school senior charged with surreptitiously recording student in restroom

A male Shaw High School senior was arrested at the school Thursday afternoon after allegedly recording and sharing the video of another male student in one of the school’s restrooms.
He was charged with recording surreptitiously, according to a Columbus Police Department report.
Although he is 17, Georgia law considers someone that age an adult, so Donnie Alexander Carter is named in the report and was transported to the Muscogee County Jail as an adult, the report says. He was released the same day from the jail, which lists his charges as eavesdropping, surveillance and intercepting communication. His hearing in Recorder’s Court is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Columbus Police Sgt. Jane Edenfield was working in an off-duty capacity at Shaw when assistant principal Jamarious Harris notified her “of a situation involving several students,” the report says. No other information about the case was available from police, but Muscogee County School District communications director Valerie Fuller told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email Friday that a 17-year-old male student reportedly recorded another male student in a Shaw restroom Wednesday.
The video reportedly was shared with an uncertain number of other students, but the identity of the recorded student isn’t clear in the video, Fuller said.
“The 17-year-old male is charged with a felony, unlawful eavesdropping and surveillance,” Fuller said. “Other charges are pending further investigation because other students may be involved in sharing the video.”
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Staff writer Sarah Robinson contributed to this report.
Comments