Two women, three men charged in Oates Avenue drug raid

From getting a tattoo to completing some house repairs were among the excuses for five people at 4815 Oates Ave. on Thursday afternoon when the Metro Narcotics Task Force charged each with drug offenses.
Two women and three men were identified as Farah Vest, 40, Ashley Phillips, 35, Randy Davis, 40, James Elliott, 28, and Billy Burkett Jr., 31, all of Columbus.
Phillips faced the most serious charges of trafficking in almost 2 ounces methamphetamine, possession of gun during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana and drug related objects. Vest was charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession cocaine. Elliott was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of xanax pills and possession of meth with intent to distribute. Davis is accused of possessing drug related objects and possession meth with intent to distribute. Burkett is accused of possessing cocaine, possession of xanax pills possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Phillips and Elliott were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail on no bond while the others had bond from $5,250 to $10,000. Judge Mary Buckner bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court during a 2 p.m. hearing Friday in Recorder’s Court.
Agent Alex Berinobis said the Task Force launched an investigation after a confidential source said a suspect, Mark Mathis, was selling narcotics at the house and also pills. During a 1 p.m. search, Mathis wasn’t located but agents arrested five of six people found at the house.
Phillips was found in a bedroom where she and Mathis stayed. She was in possession of 48.6 grams of meth, a small amount of cocaine and marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials.
Burkett, Elliott and Vest were found in a room where agent found four xanax pills, some meth, and powdered cocaine. Davis was in possession of a gram of meth and a silver pill container with empty baggies commonly used to repackage narcotics. Vest said she was at the house for a tattoo and Elliott said he was homeless but is allowed to stay there. “I was there working on the house,” Burkett said.
Berinobis said the meth seized was valued at $4,860 on the street. Small amounts of marijuana, meth, and pills were valued at nearly $500. Agents also seized a .45-caliber pistol.
