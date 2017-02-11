Barbour County , Ala., man dies after car overturns

A Barbour County man was killed early Saturday after his car went out of control on Barbour County 15 and overturned, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Reggie Govan, 30, of Clio, was pronounced dead by Barbour County Deputy Coroner Brandon Green at the scene of the 12:43 a.m. crash about 10 miles south of Clio.
Trooper Kevin Cook said Govan was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant when it struck a driveway and flipped over. Govan was hurled from vehicle and he wasn’t using a seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation by troopers.
