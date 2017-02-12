Police seek suspect after report of armed robbery

Police in LaGrange, Ga. are looking for 35-year-old Dwon Harris of LaGrange, a suspect in an armed robbery reported Saturday.
According to a police report, it was at 11:15 a.m. that officers responded to a report of a crime in the 500 block of Revis Street.
A 35-year-old male told them that he was walking with his daughter when Harris pointed a silver handsgun at him and demanded money. He said Harris then went through his pockets and removed cash.
If anyone has any information about Harris, contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2643.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments