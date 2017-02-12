Police say man attempted to rob woman, force sodomy

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot Pause

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

0:52 Friends bring passion,diverse menu, and "Zeal" to new Columbus restaurant

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser