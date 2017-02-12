Police say man attempted to rob woman, force sodomy

Police in LaGrange, Ga. have taken into custody 30-year-old Rafael Burks involving charges of criminal attempt armed robbery and criminal attempt aggravated sodomy.
According to a police report, other charges include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.
It was around 7:45 a.m. that officers responded to the Lynx Coin Laundry on Daniel Street where a 67-year-old woman told officers a black male entered the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money.
She told officers that when she said she had no money on her, the man attempted to force her to perform oral sex on him.
The woman said the man stopped when he realized there was video surveilance in the business.
Burks was located a short distance from the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments