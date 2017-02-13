Woman denies beating 67-year-old Columbus man in his home

A woman allegedly barged into a 67-year-old Columbus man’s 33rd Avenue home and beat him, according to testimony Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Audrianna Jamila Nobles, 27, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and criminal trespassing related to the Jan. 27 incident. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,250.
Columbus Police Sgt. Joseph Hart said authorities were called to the the 800 block of 33rd Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Jan. 27 to investigate an assault.
The victim told police that an acquaintance he knew by her street name arrived at his residence a week prior and initiated an altercation. He told her to leave and not come back, authorities said.
“During that time, she used a brick to break to his doorknob on the front of his residence,” Hart testified.
The man said he was in his home on Jan. 27 with two other people when Nobles barged into his residence and attacked him without any weapons. The front door was unlocked at the time, police said.
“She came inside without knocking and attacked him,” Hart testified. “During that time she beat him in the head and on the body and also placed her hands around his neck, causing him to not be able to be breathe. The other two individuals who were there had to pull her off of him.”
Police noted that the victim is about 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He was injured but refused medical treatment, authorities said.
“He’s not capable of defending himself pretty much against anybody, especially who attacked him in such a violent manner,” Hart told the court.
Warrants were issued for Nobles, who fled the scene before authorities arrived. She was arrested Wednesday in an unrelated shoplifting incident on Victory Drive.
In court, Nobles denied attacking the 67-year-old man.
“I haven’t been there or in an altercation with anyone there or anything like that before Christmas,” Nobles testified.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments