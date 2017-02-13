Woman denies beating 67-year-old Columbus man in his home

0:50 Suspect in 5 Corner Lotto fatal shooting makes court appearance Pause

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality