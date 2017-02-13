Man arrested after trying to steal cash from Auburn business, police say

A man was arrested in Loachapoka, Ala. Friday after he allegedly tried to steal money from an Auburn business burglary, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Johnny Jackson Jr., 23, faces one count of first-degree robbery stemming from the Feb. 7 incident in the 1900 block of Wire Road. He booked into the Lee County Jail, where he is being held under a $100,000 bond.
Auburn police said a man entered an unspecified Wire Road business around closing time, brandished a handgun and ordered an employee to give him money from the register.
The employee resisted and the suspect fled the scene on foot without stealing any money.
Officials reviewed a surveillance video that showed the incident. They worked with members of the Opelika Police Department who were investigating a similar case to identify, locate and apprehend the suspect.
They identified Jackson as the suspect and took him into custody.
