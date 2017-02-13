Auburn police arrest 3 teens for theft after viewing video

Auburn police have arrested three teens and charged them with the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property 4th degree.
According to a police report, arrested were 19-year-old Brandon Tyrell Bell and two 17-year-old juveniles.
The three were arrested Saturday after an investigation in which police say the suspects were seen on video illegally entering a 2011 Ford Expedition parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Cox Street.
Police had been conducting an investigation after receiving two reports of vehicles being broken into and property and cash totaling more than $200 being taken.
The vehicles were not locked.
Bell was taken to the Lee County Jail. The others were taken to the Lee County Youth Development Center.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments