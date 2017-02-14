Police: Columbus man swims naked in motel pool in front of two children

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

0:53 Motorists traveling this busy road asked to bring patience and alertness to their daily commute

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California