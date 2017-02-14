Police: Columbus man swims naked in motel pool in front of two children

A woman was at the Motel 6 on Victory Drive with two children when she saw a man swimming naked in the pool, according to testimony Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Johnny Peoples Jr., 41, pleaded not guilty to public indecency in relation to the Monday afternoon incident. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $250 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.
Cpl. Andrew Stinson said they responded to the Motel 6 at 3150 Victory Drive around 12:20 p.m. Monday after a woman reported seeing a naked person in the pool.
The officer said he saw an orange shirt and underwear on the ground along with other clothing.
Stinson said he recalls seeing a man walking down the street earlier that morning screaming at cars. He was wearing the same orange shirt, according to police.
A young woman told Stinson she was with two children when she saw a man later identified as Peoples swimming in the pool naked. He also urinated nude outside of the pool, the witness testified in court.
“I was flagged down and told he was walking back around the other side of the hotel,” Stinson testified. “I walked over to Mr. Peoples, who stated that he had been swimming naked in the pool.”
The defendant, who wasn’t staying at the motel at the time, was arrested on the scene at 12:35 p.m. Monday.
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, Peoples didn’t testify in court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
