Columbus teen charged in home invasion on South Lumpkin Road

A 19-year-old was arrested Monday morning in connection with the Jan. 25 home invasion on South Lumpkin Road, according to reports from the Columbus Police Department.
Jessie Lee Harper was apprehended at 12 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Morgan Drive and charged with home invasion. He is being held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities said they were called to a home in the 2500 block of South Lumpkin Road around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 25 to investigate an armed robbery.
Officials confirmed that a $200 cellphone was stolen during the incident, but they have yet to release any futher details.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
