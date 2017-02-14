Heroin suspect to police: “There was some really bad stuff in the room”

Shortly after police arrived at Days Inn on Macon Road to investigate a possible overdose, a woman told officers, “there was some really bad stuff in the room,” police said during a Recorder’s Court hearing Tuesday.
Carley Owsiak, 32, and Jacob Witherspoon, 25, both of Columbus, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in black tar heroin, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of dangerous drugs, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and violation of Georgia Firearm and Weapon Act and five counts of possessing drug related-objects.
Police Officer Kenneth Rammage said he thought Witherspoon was dead when he arrived at the 3452 Macon Road hotel about 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. Emergency personnel arrived and rushed Witherspoon to Midtown Medical Center.
Owsiak told Rammage that she was in the shower when she heard a loud thump in Room 507 and found Witherspoon on the floor with a needle by his side. At the scene, officers noticed marijuana on the counter, a grinder for marijuana and two spoons used for cooking drugs.
After asking about other drugs in the room, Owsiak told Rummage, “There was some really bad stuff in the room.” The woman said she came to the room to wait on her boyfriend and to buy some drugs.
The woman said she was staying there but her clothes were scattered inside the room, Rammage said. With drugs visible, police asked the hotel manager to open a safe, where they seized 11.7 grams of meth, 4 grams of black tar heroin and 27 unknown pills. The seized drugs were valued at $3,082 on the street. A Glock 43 pistol was found beneath the mattress.
During an investigation, Rammage said the room had been rented three times since Feb. 6. Video surveillance shows that three people, including Witherspoon, checked into the room.
Owsiak told the judge, “Can I tell them one thing,” before public defender Charles Lykins stopped her.
Witherspoon, who was at the hearing, was represented by attorney William Kendrick. He asked Judge Mary Buckner to suppress evidence in the safe because there wasn’t a warrant, but he was denied.
Buckner ordered Owsiak and Witherspoon held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail on heroin trafficking charge and bound all charges over to Muscogee Superior Court.
