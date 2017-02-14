Firefighters douse cooking fire on 40th Street in Bibb City

Firefighters quickly doused a cooking fire Tuesday on 40th Street after flames ignited a wood-frame house.
No one was injured in the blaze at 202 40th St., said Battalion Chief Bobby Dutton, of Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services.
Firefighters found the white, two-story building with flames shooting from its roof and side about 5:30 p.m., Dutton said. They were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
“Luckily, our crews did a real good job stopping this thing,” the battalion chief said. “It almost got out of control.”
A man doing some work on the property was heating up some beans to each when the fire got out of control.
About 17 firefighters were on the scene to battle the fire at the vacant house. With concerns the fire could spread, Dutton said the crew started to raise a ladder truck to battle the flames but knocked down the fire in time.
“We didn’t have to do that,” he said. “I’m proud of them.”
The fire was accidental, Dutton said.
Northbound traffic along Second Avenue was diverted temporarily between 38th Street and 40th Street while firefighters battled the fire.
