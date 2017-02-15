Columbus man arrested, charged with murder in 4-year-old son’s death

A Columbus man has arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 4-year-old son who died from traumatic brain injuries.
Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, the father of Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail without bond. His hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were originally called to a North Lumpkin Road apartment in 2012 and found the infant injured. The father was originally charged with cruelty to children.
In September, authorities were called again and they discovered the boy, who was 4-years-old at the time, dead. A death investigation ensued and on Jan. 13. Officials were notified by the state medical examiner that the child’s manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was “delayed complications to traumatic brain injury,” according to a news release.
