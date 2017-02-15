Police arrest, charge suspect in December robbery

Columbus police have arrested a suspect in a Dec. 27 purse-snatching robbery on Crystal Drive.
A 51-year-old woman was walking on Crystal Drive on Dec. 27 when a man walking behind her grabbed her purse and ran into the woods behind a park near Crystal Drive Apartments.
Columbus Police Det. Darrell Middlebrooks worked the case and identified 19-year-old Saveion Jaikeithin Wiggins as a suspect. Wiggins has been arrested and charged with the robbery, according to police reports.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments